Road closed after fire at Dundee multi

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A street was closed off by police while firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Dundee multi.

Police cordoned off Hilltown Terrace yesterday following a report of a smell of smoke at nearby Bonnethill Court.

Fire officers attended shortly after — pictured from the balcony of the flats — and discovered a cooking pot on fire in a kitchen.

The pot was removed from the flat and extinguished.

An eyewitness said: “I saw about three or four fire engines parked up out in the street, and the police had blocked off the road at the bottom.”

A fire service spokesman said a crew was stood down at 5.06pm.

The spokesman added that police were called as a matter of protocol.