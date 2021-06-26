Road closed due to Fife accident

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a two vehicle crash in Fife.

It is understood that a car and a van are involved in the incident which occurred just after 4pm. It is on the B920 near to Auchmuir Bridge at Glenrothes.

The road is currently closed.

An eye witness said he had seen three ambulances and several police cars heading for the scene.

Road closed

Another said: “The whole road is closed off from the Scotlandwell Road to the end of road at Auchmuir Bridge.

“A car blocking one side of the road and a van is blocking the other.”

It is understood police are currently at the scene turning traffic around while emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 4.15pm on Saturday, June, 26 following the report of a two vehicle road crash at the Auchmuir Bridge, Glenrothes.

No life-threatening injuries

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and there does not appear to be any life threatening injuries.

“The road is currently closed.”

