Road closed as emergency services rush to tackle fire at house in Douglas

Emergency Services are currently on the scene at a fire in Douglas.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 8.12pm and along with Police Scotland attended the scene at Balbeggie Terrace.

The fire is understood to be in a residential property.

A spokeswoman said: “Three appliances attended. Two appliances currently remain on site and the road is closed with police asking people to avoid the area.”

Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets have been used to help tackle the blaze, she added.

Two of the appliances came from the Kingsway and one from Balmossie Fire Station.

