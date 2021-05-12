UPDATE: Police reopen road after car collided with scaffolding in Dundee

Police have reopened a Dundee road which had to be closed for over three hours after a car collided with a large section of scaffolding.

The emergency services officers raced to the scene on Riverside Drive at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, May 12 after reports of a single vehicle having left the road and struck the six storey section of scaffolding.

Police immediately closed Riverside Drive at Riverside Avenue amid fears over the structure’s safety.

Police later confirmed just one vehicle was involved in the incident however it’s unclear if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

Residents reported hearing a bang and police arriving at the scene very quickly.

Hazel Freeman, who has lived on the street for four years, said: “We only just came in ten minutes before, that’s when we noticed the police.

“I spoke to a couple of other people who live in our block and they said it was just the scaffolding, but it seems like it’s a crash now.

“Its quite here all the time, yes it’s a busy road but there’s never been any crashes, never any bother.

“We haven’t seen the road this empty since the first lockdown.”

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I looked out and I saw a car had just crashed into the scaffolding.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told The Courier: “Around 3.25pm on Wednesday 12 May, police received a report a car had collided with scaffolding in Riverside Drive.

Scaffolding experts were called in to inspect the damage and carry out a safety assessment of the structure with police later reopening the road at motorists at 6.45pm.