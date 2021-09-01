Road closed and one person hospitalised after crash on major Dundee route

Police closed a major road in Dundee after a crash on Wednesday.

Lochee Road was closed between Polepark Road and the Dudhope Roundabout following the crash, around 11.40am.

Traffic was being redirected around Brewery Lane.

Police said one vehicle was involved, with a woman hospitalised due to the crash.

David Smith, 37, who lives on nearby Dudhope Court, confirmed an ambulance left the scene.

He added: “Police blocked the road in both directions. There was an unmarked car at the Polepark end of Lochee Road.

“I counted at least four of five officers inspecting the car. The ambulance left with the sirens on.”

Irene Duncan, 62, said there was a police presence on both sides of Lochee Road in the aftermath of the crash.

She added: “I’ve lived here for 26 years and there is always crashes along that particular stretch.

“In the previous incidents we have never had as many police as there were here today and that did take me aback a wee bit.

“Officers were inspecting the car and they were also on the opposing side of the road near to the houses at St Mary Street inspecting something.”

The road reopened around 12.40pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 11.38am to attend a road traffic collision (RTC) on Lochee Road, Dundee.

“One ambulance and a special operations response team (SORT) attended the scene and one patient was taken to hospital.”