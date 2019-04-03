Road blocked by tree and cars after two-vehicle crash in Angus

A road on the outstkirts of Brechin has been closed after a two-vehicle crash.

Police Scotland released a statement around 6am saying: “Officers are attending the report of a road traffic accident on the B966 near to the Trinity Garden Centre, Brechin.

“Two vehicles are involved and a tree is blocking the northbound lane and parts of the southbound.

“The public are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

The garden centre is on the road out of the town, on the route to Edzell, and close to Brechin Golf Club.

Police are keen to speak with any witnesses to the accident.

They can becontacted on 101 quoting incident number 0381 of April 3.

More on this incident as we get it.