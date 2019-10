A sheriff has banned and fined a carer caught almost five times the drink-drive limit.

Patricia Hodgdon, of Kirkton Crescent, previously admitted testing 107 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 22 mics, on Arbroath Road on September 15.

The 38-year-old, who works for care charity Cornerstone, had previously served a two-year disqualification for a similar offence.

Hodgdon was fined £600 and banned from driving for 32 months.