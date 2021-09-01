Road ban for driver who caused A9 smash that put Scots soldier out of action

A dangerous driver has avoided a prison sentence after causing a horrific smash on the A9 which left a Scottish war hero out of action.

Regimental sergeant major Ian Carlisle was travelling through Highland Perthshire when a van driven by Marvin Aryeetey crossed into his path.

The Inverness soldier, who serves with the 7th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (7 Scots), tried to veer off the road but was unable to avoid a collision.

Both men were trapped inside their wrecked vehicles and had to be rescued by fire crews.

Mr Carlisle suffered multiple injuries and underwent four operations following the crash in October 2019.

On Wednesday, Aryeetey appeared at Perth Sheriff Court having previously admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

Sheriff Linda Smith banned him from the road for two years.

The 47-year-old was also placed on a restriction of liberty curfew for six months, meaning he must stay at home between 7pm and 7am each day.

‘Not looking for sympathy’

Solicitor Nigel Bruce said “This was a serious collision.

“Mr Aryeetey was in hospital for six weeks as as result, while the driver of the other car is still suffering.”

He said: “My client shows complete remorse for his actions and he has shown great concern for Mr Carlisle.

“Mr Aryeetey suffers from poor health, not just as a result of this crash.”

The court heard Aryeetey, of Broomhouse Row, Edinburgh, damaged his pelvis and hip in the accident.

“But he is not looking for sympathy,” said Mr Bruce.

The court heard insurers had paid out to Mr Carlisle.

Sudden overtaking

The smash happened on a single carriageway section of the A9, about 500 metres north of the Dunkeld junction.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said 47-year-old Aryeetey, who has an unblemished licence and no previous criminal convictions, was driving south at the time.

“At about 9pm, Mr Carlisle was travelling north in his works’ motor car, a black Ford Ranger, with the intention of heading into Inverness.

Mr Sweeney said, about 20 metres from Mr Carlisle’s car, Aryeetey suddenly moved his van into the northbound lane, as if to overtake.

Evasive action

“Mr Carlisle immediately took evasive action and steered into the nearside verge in an attempt to avoid a collision.

“However, both vehicles collided within the northbound lane, driver’s side to driver’s side.

“Another motorist had to evasive action to avoid colliding with the accused’s van, which had travelled backwards along the northbound lane.

“Witnesses immediately attended at both vehicles and saw that both accuser and complainer were trapped inside.

“Emergency services were called and both men were cut free from their vehicles by firefighters, and passed to the care of ambulance staff.”

Serious injuries

Mr Sweeney said: “Mr Carlisle was admitted to Ninewells Hospital where was diagnosed with a dislocated wrist and a fracture on his radius bone which required a metal plate and wires fitted.

“He also suffered a dislocated right elbow.

“The elbow was reset and another metal plate was fitted.

“Mr Carlisle was expected to get back to full health in about three to six months, depending on how well the physiotherapy went.

“He has had four operations and has been signed off from work as a regimental sergeant major until he gets back to full fitness.”