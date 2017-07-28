A drink-driver who crashed into shopping trolleys, a bollard and a pillar has been disqualified from driving for two years.

John Cummings, 34, of Adamson Court, Kirk Street, was also ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Cummings admitted driving while intoxicated, losing control of his car, accelerating when it was not safe to do so and colliding with shopping trolleys, a bollard and a pillar, damaging it, at Myrekirk Road on December 27 last year.

He also admitted driving a car without insurance and with excess alcohol (163mg), at the same location on the same date.

He was give nine months to complete the unpaid work and placed under two years’ supervision.