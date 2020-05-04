RNLI urge public to avoid lockdown water sports after aiding stricken jet skier

The Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew raced to the aid of a stricken jet skier yesterday afternoon.

His jet ski had broken down and the volunteer crew were able to locate him and get him to safety without any injuries.

The incident has prompted Broughty Ferry RNLI station to ask people, however, not to take unnecessary risks during lockdown.

A spokesman said: “At 2.58pm yesterday Broughty Ferry RNLI were alerted by HM Coastguard service of a broken down jet ski around Broughty Ferry Harbour.

“Just after 3pm, and with the assistance of a volunteer shore crew, the volunteer lifeboat crew launched the inshore lifeboat. Within a matter of minutes the crew located the jet skier near to the castle and assisted him back to the harbour. Thankfully, there were no casualties.”

“The crew then made their way back to the lifeboat station. Here they made the lifeboat ready for any further calls before going back into lockdown mode.”

The spokesman added:”Like any other day of the year and during these exceptional times our crews have always made themselves available and will drop everything to help others in need. “They will continue to do so.

“As well as the typical risks that come with the work they do, they now have to contend with coronavirus.

“Many people such as those on the NHS front line and other key workers don’t have a choice and have to do the opposite of what the majority of the population are asked to do.

“Many among us may be the ones who are unaware of being infected and this causes as much risk to our crews as going out to sea.

“However our crews will still, as long as they are well, voluntarily respond to any emergency call they receive via their pagers. Social distancing is not an option to them when they respond.

“We appreciate that times are hard and with the decent weather comes that urge to get out and enjoy yourself on the water.

“All we ask is to be patient. We are all in the same position. For now, Stay on land, Protect our crews and follow the guidelines. Good times will return, hopefully very soon.”