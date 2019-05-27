RNLI to celebrate 20th anniversary with Dundee beer festival

Plans are well under way for one of Dundee’s biggest annual beer festivals – and this year organisers are hoping to make it a year to remember.

The 2019 edition of the Fisherman’s Beer Festival in aid of the RNLI will mark the event’s 20th anniversary – and there is plenty to commemorate.

As well as celebrating the arrival of the Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew’s new inshore lifeboat, Oor Lifesaver, it is also the 60th anniversary year of the lifeboat Mona tragedy.

Eight men from the Ferry lifeboat crew were lost on December 8 1959 when the vessel capsized in bad weather trying to assist the North Carr lightship.

The festival will take place across three days – July 5, 6, and 7 – at the Fisherman’s Tavern in Fort Street, with all funds raised going to Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station.

Over the years the festival has raised more than £183,000 for the charity.

Kris Stuart, from the beer festival team said: “As these are very important milestones for the festival and the Broughty Ferry lifeboat, we are looking to make this a year to remember.

“We would love for as many people as possible to join us over the course of the weekend to be served by the crew members and fundraisers themselves and enjoy the great atmosphere that is the Fisherman’s Beer Fest.

“In previous years we have seen the festival reach capacity early on the Saturday so we would advise anyone wishing to attend to be early to avoid disappointment.

“We would also like to take the opportunity to thank all our sponsors and supporters who have backed the event across all 20 years.”

There will be at least 25 cask ales from various local breweries on offer, as well as the return of the Eden Mill gin and cocktail bar, as well as the prosecco bar.

A number of local bands will also be performing throughout the weekend.

Entry to the festival is free before 5pm and £5 thereafter.

For more information visit the Fisherman’s Facebook page.