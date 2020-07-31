RNLI responds to reports of person in the water at Tay Bridge in Dundee

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats are currently in attendance near the Tay Bridge after unconfirmed reports of a person in the water.
The crew’s all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboats were both launched after reports for concern for a person in the area of the bridge.
There are currently unconfirmed reports that a person entered the water.
It is understood that Police Scotland and coastguard teams are also heading to the area.
A large police presence is currently in attendance at Broughty Ferry station, along with two ambulances.
Officers have also set up a cordon around the station car park perimeter.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
