RNLI responds to reports of person in the water at Tay Bridge in Dundee

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats are currently in attendance near the Tay Bridge after unconfirmed reports of a person in the water.

The crew’s all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboats were both launched after reports for concern for a person in the area of the bridge.

There are currently unconfirmed reports that a person entered the water.

It is understood that Police Scotland and coastguard teams are also heading to the area.

A large police presence is currently in attendance at Broughty Ferry station, along with two ambulances.

Officers have also set up a cordon around the station car park perimeter.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.