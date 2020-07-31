RNLI respond to person in water near Tay Bridge

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats are currently on route to the Tay Bridge after unconfirmed reports of a person in the water.

The crew’s all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were both launched after reports for concern for a person in the area of the bridge.

There are currently unconfirmed reports that a person entered the water.

It is understood that Police Scotland and coastguard teams are also heading to the area.

The lifeboat crews had only just returned to their Broughty Ferry base from previous incidents when they got the shout.

A police presence is currently in attendance at Broughty Ferry station, along with two ambulances.