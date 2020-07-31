Friday, July 31st 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

RNLI respond to person in water near Tay Bridge

by Maggie Millar
July 31, 2020, 5:45 pm Updated: July 31, 2020, 7:11 pm
CR0015659 Stonehaven RNLI receive a new state-of-the-art Atlantic 85 lifeboat which will replace their existing Atlantic 75 lifeboat, the last of its class in Scotland Picture by Paul Glendell 31/10 /2019
CR0015659 Stonehaven RNLI receive a new state-of-the-art Atlantic 85 lifeboat which will replace their existing Atlantic 75 lifeboat, the last of its class in Scotland Picture by Paul Glendell 31/10 /2019

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats are currently on route to the Tay Bridge after unconfirmed reports of a person in the water.

The crew’s all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were both launched after reports for concern for a person in the area of the bridge.

There are currently unconfirmed reports that a person entered the water.

It is understood that Police Scotland and coastguard teams are also heading to the area.

The lifeboat crews had only just returned to their Broughty Ferry base from previous incidents when they got the shout.

A police presence is currently in attendance at Broughty Ferry station, along with two ambulances.