A lifeboat crew had to rescue stranded sailors after a pleasure boat got into difficulty.

Volunteers at the Arbroath RNLI were dispatched after engine troubles caused the 21ft-long boat to cut out one mile off the coast of the Angus town.

The lifeboat crew made their way out to the North Sea to tow the vessel back to shore.

No one on board is believed to have been injured.

A spokesman said that the emergency call was received at about 11.40am.