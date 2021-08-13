RNLI issues warning to public after children rescued from Fife beach twice in two days

Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteers have issued a safety warning to the public after children had to be rescued from the same Fife beach twice in two days.

One girl was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital on Thursday, with the coastguard helicopter landing on Tentsmuir beach, as children wrapped in towels were led to safety.

Inshore lifeboat helm, Kenny Watson, took care of the girl, who had ingested seawater after she was overcome by the strong ebbing tide that had pulled her from the beach into deeper water.

Onlookers watched as the coastguard, Broughty Ferry Lifeboat and Scottish Ambulance Service came to the aid of three children in the water. The other two youngsters were checked over at the scene by medics.

Hospitalised after swallowing seawater

This came just a day after two children were also taken to Ninewells, after getting into difficulty while kayaking.

Lifeboat volunteers assisted paramedics with first aid after the pair swallowed seawater.

Broughty Ferry Lifeboat coxwain, Peter Hay, said: “These two incidents, although isolated from each other, offer a reminder that our coastal waters can be very unpredictable, particularly for young children who may be unaware of the risks associated which changing tides and rip currents.

“As the summer holidays come to an end many families will be wanting to enjoy a last few days at the beach but we would ask that you familiarise yourself with some of the dangers you might encounter so that you can make the most of your remaining holiday safely.”

‘Currents faster than an Olympic swimmer’

An RNLI spokesman added: “Changing tides and rip currents can flow at surprising speed, as fast as an Olympic swimmer, and it is very easy to quickly find yourself out of your depth.

“If you do find yourself in difficulty in the water you should follow the RNLI’s Float to Live advice; float on your back with arms and legs spread out. This will allow you to float and give you time to calm down and shout for help.

“If you see or hear someone in difficulty in the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Hero almost died while rescuing boy

Last month, two members of the public were hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of stricken swimmers in the Tay in Perth.

Personal trainer Adam Davison heard a 12-year-old boy in distress on the evening of July 23 and dived in to save the youngster, near to Moncrieffe Island.

The personal trainer said the current was so strong, he thought at one point the chances of him and the boy surviving the ordeal, “were about 50/50”.

He received a round of applause afterwards from bystanders who dubbed him a hero.

Then just three days later a girl of eight came to the aid of another child, despite her not being able to swim.

‘Amazing’ girl, 8, saved drowning boy

Kerry Paterson, who stays in Crieff, has hailed young Tierney Batt as “amazing” after she saved the life of her 12-year-old son Cayden.

After his cries for help went unheard by adults, the youngster entered the water herself – even though she cannot swim – and managed to keep Cayden’s head above the water while they waited to be pulled to shore.

Cayden’s mum Kerry said: “She was incredibly brave, calm and simply amazing.

“For a young child she did something some adults might not have thought about.”

If you see someone struggling in water on the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

For other bodies of water, call 999 and ask for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Further information on water safety is available on the Coastguard website.