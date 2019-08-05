RNLI issues plea to public not to film casualties, following Tay Bridge incident

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat has made a plea to members of the public not to film or photograph them while assisting people in emergency situations.

A spokesman for the lifeboat crew said during an incident yesterday in which a man entered the water from the Tay Road Bridge, and was met by emergency services including the lifeboat, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

He said: “On August 4 at approximately 4.40pm, at the request of Aberdeen Coastguard and Police Scotland both Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat (ILB) and all weather lifeboat (ALB) launched to assist Police Scotland officers with a ongoing incident on the Tay Road Bridge.

“With both boats arriving on scene a person entered the water from the Tay Road Bridge.

“The ILB crew had the person rescued from the river, into the ILB for casualty care assessment within seconds and proceeded to transfer the casualty to the ALB for rapid transportation back to the lifeboat station.

“The lifeboat crew was met by paramedics and the casualty was taking into the ambulance for continued care.

“We are aware it was a good day weather wise and a busy time for members of the public to be around the waterfront.

“We would kindly ask members of the public that if they see us walking with a stretcher along the lifeboat jetty that they DO NOT take videos or pictures as we want to protect the privacy and dignity of the person we are caring for.

“We also wouldn’t want a family member to find out through social media that a loved one could be potentially injured or worse.

“So please do take pictures and videos of the boats by all means but if you see us carrying a stretcher please refrain from it.”