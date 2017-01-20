Floral tributes have been left by the River Tay in Dundee following the death of a 34-year-old man.

Gary Strachan — a popular Celtic fan who was well known in Lochee — died on Saturday January 7.

His body was found washed up at Tentsmuir beach, in north-east Fife.

Loved ones and friends have since left a number of tributes, including flowers and Celtic tops and scarves, on Riverside Drive, close to the Tay Bridge.

One, addressed to “Gadger”, read: “Can’t believe you’re gone! We will miss you so much.”

Police confirmed Gary’s death was not suspicious. Officers were called to a sandbar at Tentsmuir after members of the public found Gary’s body.