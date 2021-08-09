Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee reopens after flooding

The Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee has reopened after being forced to close due to flooding.

Dundee City Council staff had to clear water from the site on Wright Drive following heavy rain on Monday morning.

It is at least the second time the facility has been closed because of flooding this year, following a closure in February for the same reason.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Work has been carried out at the site to help improve drainage at Riverside, however in the event of consistent and heavy rain there can be the requirement to close the site in order to clear standing water.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️ Thunderstorms across parts of Scotland

Monday 1200 – 2300 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/DeFoQHR1dY — Met Office (@metoffice) August 9, 2021

“Our staff have worked hard to reopen the Riverside recycling centre site, which has open to the public again to dispose of items, along with our Baldovie site.”

It comes after the weather caused problems for trains in Perthshire on Monday morning.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in force across most of Tayside and Fife until 11pm on Monday.