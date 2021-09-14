Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
River Tay search continues after concerns raised for man at road bridge

By Jake Keith
September 14, 2021, 10:36 am Updated: September 14, 2021, 10:48 am
Concerns were raised for a man at the road bridge.
A major search operation is continuing around the River Tay after concerns were raised for a man at the Tay Road Bridge.

A coastguard helicopter was sent out to scan the river, between the bridge and Barns Ness, on Sunday evening and again early on Monday.

It is being treated as a missing person search but so far no one has been found.

Police, coastguard and lifeboat teams have been involved in the search operation.

A police helicopter was reportedly seen above Broughty Ferry and Monifieth on Monday as part of the same investigation.

Radar of flight path of the coastguard helicopter involved in a search of the Tay on Sunday evening. Supplied by Flightradar24.com.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that searches are continuing today (Tuesday) following a reports of concern for a man who seen on the Tay Road Bridge on the evening of Sunday.

“Officers have been assisted in these efforts by specialist colleagues, air support and the coastguard.”

A spokesperson for the coastguard confirmed one of its helicopters is being used in the search.

She says the search is being led by Police Scotland and the organisation has nothing further to add.