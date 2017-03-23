The police response before an incident in which a man fell into the Tay, sparking a huge search, is to be investigated, the Tele can reveal.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) will look into the circumstances surrounding the drama, which happened in the centre of Perth in the early hours of Saturday.

It is understood the 25-year-old man was standing on the Queen’s Bridge around 4am but entered the water soon after being approached by officers.

Emergency services have spent several hours searching for the man every day since.

A spokesman for PIRC said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) to undertake an investigation into the police response in the lead-up to a 25-year-old man falling from the Queen’s Bridge in Perth in the early hours of Saturday March 18.

“A report on the commissioner’s findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, so therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The missing man has not been named.

Police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, coastguard, RNLI and the Scottish Ambulance Service were scrambled to the scene shortly after the man fell into the water.

Lifeboat and coastguard crews spent hours scouring the area but there was no sign of him.

On Monday, Police Scotland sent a specialist dive and marine unit to the river, focusing on the area around Moncrieffe Island.

Coastguard and police helicopters also went to the scene.

Crews searched stretches of the river near lower Friarton and Inchyra but nothing was found.

PIRC is a body independent from Police Scotland.

Its role is to provide scrutiny of the way the police have responded to incidents or complaints from members of the public.