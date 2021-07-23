Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

River Ericht: Concerns ‘generation of fish’ could be killed in drought

By Katy Scott
July 23, 2021, 5:16 pm
river ericht
Concerned anglers John Boyle and Grant Kellie at Smedley Pool in Blairgowrie where wild salmon are trapped and dying.

A generation of wild salmon could be wiped out in the River Ericht due to an ongoing drought, it is feared.

Current water levels in river at Blairgowrie are too low to allow the salmon to move and the fish are becoming trapped in shallow pockets, with a lack of oxygen.

Dr David Summers, director of the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board (TDFSB), said climate change is leading to drier springs and summers, meaning low water levels at the River Ericht.

This is being worsened by water being redirected to nearby Westmill Fish Farm, he said.

The fish farm has a licence from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and owners say they are operating within the conditions of their licence.

SEPA has blamed damage to gates along the river, which has since been repaired.

‘There will be no wild salmon’

Dr Summers said: “What we are witnessing on the River Ericht is an unacceptably bad ecological situation.

“But one that is currently licensed by SEPA [Scottish Environment Protection Agency], albeit with an interim licence.”

The concerns are shared by local angler John Boyle.

He said: “Wild salmon are trapped in pockets of shallow water, and they will die because of the lack of oxygen.

“This has been going on for a long time.

“The spring and summers are getting warmer and drier.

“There needs to be a plan put in place to mitigate the effects because this could wipe out an entire generation of fish.

“There will be no wild salmon because there will be no spawn.”

river ericht
Wild Atlantic salmon are trapped and dying because of low water levels.

SEPA issued the fish farm a license to abstract water from the River Ericht in 2006.

The license was altered in 2019 to minimise the damage caused to the river.

“Prior to that time there was an upper limit to the amount of flow the fish farm could abstract from the river,” said Dr David Summers.

“But there was no stipulation about how much of a minimum flow could be left in the river.

“So, in 2018 for example, during similar conditions to the present, the river practically ran dry.

Water levels were very low in 2018.

“Since 2019 a backstop has been introduced, whereby as the flow of the river drops naturally, the fish farm has to leave agreed levels of flow in the river.

“But it is still the case that a significant proportion of the flow is being abstracted.”

Grant Kellie, River Convenor for Blairgowrie Angling Club, said that 30 to 40 salmon are trapped in very shallow water.

“They’re trapped in these pools with low oxygen levels due to the hot temperature, when they should be heading up the glen,” said Mr Kellie.

river ericht
Grant Kellie at the river.

“We’ve got a lot of wildlife along the river.

“All of these things are reliant on the flow of the river.

“If we don’t get rain within the next three or four days, I think the river will dry again.

“But the lade will still be running. The river should be the priority.”

An investigation was launched in May after pollution began “suffocating” fish in the River Ericht.

Acting within the licence

A spokesperson for Westmill Fish Farm Cloan Hatcheries said the concerrns have not been raised directly with them.

“We are disappointed by Dr Summers comments, particularly as he hasn’t been in touch with us directly to discuss his concerns,” they said.

“It is further disappointing given that over the years we have proactively involved the TDSFB concerning the River Ericht.

“Westmill Fish Farm has done everything within its power to mitigate its impact on the environment and three years ago we agreed to an amendment to our license to reduce our abstraction from the River Ericht in times of drought.

“We have always and continue to act within our agreed license.”

river ericht
John Boyle and Grant Kellie.

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “Low water levels and concerns regarding the sluice gates in the River Ericht, Blairgowrie were reported to SEPA by a member of the public on Sunday July 18.

“On the same day, SEPA were informed by the sluice operator that the gates had been deliberately damaged by an unknown party.

“An officer was deployed to the location to assess the situation and established the damage was contributing to reduced flows.

“The operator repaired the damage to the sluice gates on Monday morning and some improvement in the water levels was observed.

“Blairgowrie is now in early warning for water scarcity due to dry soil conditions and low river flows.

“Due to the recent and prolonged settled weather, water levels in many rivers may be low and could be temporarily impacting the movement of fish through river systems.”