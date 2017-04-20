A Dundee students’ union and popular music event claim their names are being tarnished by a rival who wants to ruin their reputations.

A flyer has been handed out claiming Dundee University students are scared of being attacked by “thugs” when they go for a drink at DUSA (Dundee University Students’ Association).

It also claims that Dundee Dance Event, which holds gigs at the union, is a haven for drug-taking.

Students have been urged to back a call for a ban on people using the union who are not students in a bid to prevent outsiders “causing havoc”.

Non-students can use the venue if they are signed in by someone who’s studying at the university.

The source of the flyer has not been made public. It reads: “Are you fed up with Dundee drug dealers offering drugs in the student union?

“Are you scared of being attacked by local thugs?

“The union should be for students only. Tuesday at Skint is locals causing havoc.

“Now we have DDE, also known as Dundee’s Drug Event. Give the union back to the students.”

The flyer encourages people to take part in an online survey on the issue.

But Indre Urbanvicute, president of DUSA, hit back at the claims, saying: “I can confirm that there has been no change to our entry policy, no spike in the numbers of non-students attending DUSA, and certainly no rise in incidents of violence or drug dealing. DUSA is a private members’ club and, as such, guests can only enter the premises if signed in by a student.

“The member is then responsible for the behaviour of the guest.”

She added: “We are confident that students and guests do not recognise the picture painted of the venue. We believe this survey is an attempt by one of our competitors to damage DUSA’s reputation.

“We are extremely disappointed that they have chosen to take this course of action and that they thought people might believe such poorly written communications were the work of students at one of Scotland’s top universities.”

A Dundee Dance Event spokesman added: “It has already been corroborated that the flyer was the work of a rival promoter, not students, in a malicious attempt to tarnish the excellent reputation that the event has built up over the past seven years since it relaunched.

“There has been no recorded instances of people caught with drugs at DDE during that time and the event was praised last year by Police Scotland and the local council for the good behaviour of attendees, especially given the large number of people in the city centre on the day.

“DDE is more than just a dance event where people have a drink and listen to music, it is an important event due to the number of visitors it attracts to the city and the income it generates.”