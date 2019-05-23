Rise in violent incidents against teachers in Fife schools linked to staff absences

A sharp rise in incidents of violence, aggression and threats in Fife schools has been linked to a spike in staff absences.

Statistics show there were 970 physical incidents reported by the region’s education and children’s services in 2017-18, 45% more than the 672 recorded the previous year.

Verbal incidents also increased from 173 in 2016-17 to 275 in 2017-18.

Authorities have put the increases down to improved reporting methods.

However, the number of staff absences in Fife said to be linked to physical and/or verbal violence has also more than doubled from six cases in 2017 to 16 last year.

Councillor James Calder, Fife Liberal Democrat education spokesman, said: “It is unacceptable that any teachers face violence, let alone almost 1,000.”

David Farmer, publicity officer for the EIS Fife union, said: “We’re aware many incidents still go unreported, so our advice to members is to report it if you are involved in one and if it’s sufficiently serious, report it to the police.”

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of education and children services, said incidents involving staff were treated seriously.

“By working closely with trade unions and other professional bodies, we have mechanisms in place to reduce incidents and, where necessary, support any member of our staff who may be affected,” she added.