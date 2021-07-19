Rise in Covid cases at Perth Prison as authorities battle outbreak

The number of inmates at Perth Prison who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 117 over the weekend.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) revealed on Friday all the jail’s prisoner’s are isolating as the coronavirus raced through the prison population.

At that time, there were 97 positive cases.

Prison update

In its daily update on Monday, an SPS spokesperson said: “There are currently 645 individuals who are self-isolating across four establishments.

“A significant number of individuals are self isolating due to potential contact with a confirmed case.

“There are 124 confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst those in our care, 117 of which are in HMP Perth.

“We continue to manage the outbreak in HMP Perth.

“A significant number of these individuals are asymptomatic positives.

“As a precautionary measure, all individuals living in HMP Perth are currently isolating whilst mass testing is carried out.”

Restrictions

It continued: “This is ongoing.

“This means that those in custody do not have access to courts or agents visits, family visits or the gymnasium.

“Individuals have access to open air and showers, as well as their mobile phones and the hall phones.

“We continue to work closely with Public Health colleagues in the relevant health boards in managing these cases.”

Last week, a prisoner at HMP Perth died.

A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the death of James Gorrie, 45, who died on 11 July.

At this point, it is unclear if Gorrie’s death is connected to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.