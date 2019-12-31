Rise in ambulances waiting over an hour to drop patients off at Ninewells in Dundee

“More and more obstacles” are being placed in the way of paramedics dropping off patients at Ninewells Hospital, it has been claimed.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives show the proportion of ambulance handovers at the hospital taking more than an hour is on the rise.

In 2016, just 148 of the 17,912 turnarounds – when patients are transferred from the vehicle and into the care of doctors and the ambulance is made ready to go out again – took more than an hour, a rate of 0.8%.

However, in 2019 to date, 295 out of the 14,704 handovers took in excess of 60 minutes – a rate of 2%, or one in every 50.

Elsewhere in Tayside, the turnaround time exceeded 60 minutes on just 0.3% of occasions at Perth Royal Infirmary in 2019, down from the 2016 rate of 0.47%.

The Scottish Ambulance Service does not set an official target for handovers at hospital, but in the past paramedics have been expected to hand patients over within 20 minutes.

Miles Briggs, health spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said the organisation of hospitals was to blame.

He said: “Paramedics are among our most dedicated and hard-working public servants.

“But clearly there are more and more obstacles being placed in their way, and that’s having an impact on patient safety too.

“It’s clearly stated that turnaround times should be around 20 minutes, but the hospitals they are going to just aren’t set up to make that happen.

“The last thing ambulance workers want is to be hanging around a hospital when they could be out on the roads responding to emergencies.”

Last year the Scottish Government approved plans to transfer all emergency surgery to Ninewells from PRI, leading to accusations of the Perth hospital being “downgraded”.