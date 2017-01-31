The number of inspections for dampness in Dundee council properties rose by more than 300 instances last year, new figures have shown.

There were 691 inspections for condensation or dampness in 2015, but that figure rocketed to 1,001 for the whole of 2016 — a rise of 44%.

Despite the rise in council inspections the number of repairs or anti-fungicidal washes performed dropped from 342 in 2015 to 269 in 2016.

Strathmartine councillor Kevin Keenan, who obtained the data, said: “From the figures shown in the table, it looks like the number of people reporting condensation and dampness is growing, yet the action taken seems to be less.”

Gordon Samson, of the Dundee Pensioners Forum, added: “The issue of damp properties is something I’m aware of. There are lots of houses that suffer from dampness, unfortunately that’s just a fact of life.

“These are just council properties and so you wonder what the private sector is like as well. I bet a lot of tenements suffer from it.

“Sadly, when the council budget is getting attacked and reduced and further reduced it’s bound to affect residents needing repairs done.

“This is a long-term issue and even buildings going up today aren’t built to the right specification to combat damp.

“I think fuel poverty is something to do with it as well. There are many people having to choose between eating and heating.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “There is an inevitable link between the fabric of any house and the way in which tenants heat, ventilate and live in their home.

“It is important therefore that we raise awareness from the tenancy commencement of energy efficiency, causes of condensation and the distinction between condensation and dampness.

“We do this by means of the Tenant Handbook, advice from officers and we also have a leaflet available.

“Housing officers inspect complaints of condensation or dampness and technical staff from the city development department carry out building condition surveys in more serious instances.

“Our Scottish Housing Quality Standard programme has enabled installation of improved ventilation systems in bathrooms and kitchens.”