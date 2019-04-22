‘RIP darling you’ll be sorely missed’ – tributes to victim of fatal Angus road accident

Tributes have poured in after a woman was killed in an Angus road accident.

The 29-year-old, believed to be a mother of three from the Montrose area, died when the Audi A4 she was travelling in left the B9134 Brechin to Forfar road at around 10.15pm on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man was treated for minor injuries after the accident, which occurred near the junction with the unclassified road to Balglassie.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances from Brechin were dispatched and subsequently took instruction at the scene from Police Scotland officers. The last appliance left the incident at 12.22am.”

Crash investigators were in attendance and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the accident.

People took to social media to pay tribute to the victim, whose name has not been revealed.

One said: “Rip sweetheart! Another life taken far too soon! Thinking of your boys and family.”

Another wrote: “RIP darling you’ll be sorely missed.”

And a third said: “Very sad news, thoughts are with the family of this young lady, prayers are with them.

“Sad news to wake up to on Easter Sunday, thoughts are with all the family.”

Police Scotland is appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who can provide any information, to call 101, quoting incident number 5512 of April 20 2019, or to speak to any officer.