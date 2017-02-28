Police with sniffer dogs swooped on two Dundee flats in a suspected drugs raid.

Officers stormed properties in Ogilvie Street and Fairbairn Street as they executed warrants.

A riot van, dog sniffer unit and six other police vehicles were all called to the operation at around midday on Friday.

An eyewitness told the Tele the dog sniffer team was seen entering a block on Ogilvie Street alongside two officers clad in riot gear and holding shields.

A spaniel sniffer dog was seen entering and leaving the property as it searched around the building.

Forensics teams wearing blue gloves were also spotted in Fairbairn Street and a police van with blue flashing lights was seen heading down nearby Dundonald Street as the operations were carried out.

A team of six officers left the Ogilvie Street property once the operation had concluded.

A female officer could be seen clutching a brown evidence bag upon leaving the block.

Oliver Sproule, 28, who works at the nearby Direct Floorings warehouse in Dundonald Street, saw the police enter the building.

He said: “I just saw a whole load of police cars, vans and the dogs unit coming down the street.

“They took up most of the spaces and were parked round the corner.

“I saw a couple of the cops get out wearing the riot gear and a couple of them had shields on them. I did hear quite a lot of banging, so obviously they were trying to put a door in or something.

“They were in there for quite a while but they seemed quite happy once they came out.”

A resident in Fairbairn Street, who didn’t wish to be named, added: “I could hear some banging noises.

“They had a pretty big police van with them so it must have been a big operation.

“All I saw was when they were coming out and they had some stuff with them but I don’t know what exactly.

“You see the police round here quite often.

“Someone told me they were doing another raid down the street but I didn’t see it.”

Police Scotland had been approached for a comment but hadn’t responded at the time of going to press.