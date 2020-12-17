Dundee mum Leigh Welsh is one step closer to having her greatest Christmas wish come true after her son Riley was moved out of intensive care.

Nine-year-old Riley was born with complex physical and learning disabilities and requires 24-hour care.

Riley has been on a ventilator in Edinburgh for most of December after contracting a cold infection that he couldn’t fight off.

Leigh had hoped to have her son home for Christmas, after two agonising weeks by his bedside in hospital.

And her hopes are closer to becoming a reality after the youngster was moved out of the intensive care ward yesterday.

Leigh said: “Riley’s now managing to breathe himself and is no longer in need of intensive care or any oxygen.

© Leigh Welsh

“I don’t know how he has done this but I am so happy.

“We tried him with some food but he turned his nose up at hospital food and gave the physios a telling off – he’s definitely feeling better.”

In a bid to get Riley eating again, Leigh collected some of his favourite treats and also bought him new toys as a reward for his bravery.

‘I thought I was losing my baby’

She added: “I wouldn’t wish this experience on anyone. I thought I was losing my baby and felt so helpless putting his life into a stranger’s hands.

“It’s been so scary.

“I am over the moon now that my strong and resilient wee boy has come back fighting again.

“I’m so thankful for the staff in Ninewells kids ward, HDU, the Scot star team who seamlessly moved a child on a ventilator into an ambulance and across the country to another hospital, the ICU team who are amazing at what they do, the HDU team and just everyone who have all kept my baby alive and nursed him back to health.

“My heart is full and grateful.”

A fundraising campaign to help Riley to receive ABR, a unique therapy which rebuilds the strength, structure and function of the body, has raised £1,195 so far of the £6,000 total aimed for.

To donate, click here.