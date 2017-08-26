‘Rigid’ stance on Stereophonics tickets defended by promoter

The music promoter behind Tuesday night’s Stereophonics concert in Dundee’s Caird Hall has defended its ticket stance.

Regular Music urged fans to carry photo identification.

The decision was made in an attempt to try to curb ticket touts. It is claimed some fans still gained access to the gig with third party tickets purchased through sites like Viagogo, but others were sent home.

The “rigid” stance has been condemned by some as preventing genuine fans gaining access to venues to listen to their favourite acts.

However, according to Regular Music the event was largely a success.

The company’s John Stout said: “It was repeatedly stressed that ID matching the name on the tickets would be required for this show and a number of people were refused entry because they could not provide matching ID.

“We do sympathise with fans whose tickets were bought through Viagogo and were denied entry.

“However, the overwhelming majority of tickets for the show ended up in the hands of fans at face value as a result of the measures taken to prevent resale.”

Mr Stout said lessons would be learned for the future following the gig.

He continued: “The issue of secondary ticketing is one that affects the entire live music industry and until robust legislation tackling the problem is passed by the UK Government fans of live music face being exploited.

“We will be reviewing the ticketing for this show and will take on board any lessons.”