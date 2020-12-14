Police drew taser on man who tried to headbutt and bite them after row over volume of his TV

Police drew a taser on a man who tried to headbutt and bite officers after he had refused to turn down his booming television.

Richard Nicoll, 22, threatened the families of PCs Lewis Smith and Jamie Hays after being placed in a police van on December 9.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how one of the officers drew his taser in an effort to calm Nicoll down but did not discharge it.

Residents on Abernethy Road had raised multiple complaints with police throughout the evening because of the noise that was coming from Nicoll’s address.

Nicoll immediately became aggressive after answering the door to the police.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “The accused said only two of the four officers would be allowed entry, but this was refused.

“He was then ushered to the living room and continued to be argumentative.

“He was under the influence. He began to threaten an officer and got into a fighting stance saying, ‘I’ll have you’.”

Mr Burton said: “He was spoken to about the volume of the television but he refused to lower it.

“The accused continued to be aggressive causing an officer to withdraw his taser and the accused became calmer.

“The taser was not discharged,” Mr Burton added.

However, Nicoll’s abusive behaviour continued and he attempted to bite PC Hays on the left forearm and tried to headbutt PC Smith.

Nicoll, of Hindmarsh Avenue, pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, threatening officers and their families with violence while en route to police headquarters, as well as repeatedly punching and kicking the vehicle.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Nicoll suffers from numerous mental health issues, adding that the incident was made worse when handcuffs had been applied.

She said that Nicoll suffers from a severely swollen arm that had been operated on three times.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Nicoll until January for reports to be prepared.

He was released on bail.

