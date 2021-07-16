‘The apparition screamed out ‘Waratah! Waratah!’: Dundee ship Richard King and ‘Australia’s Titanic’

The Richard King was the Dundee-built tug that figured in one of the most baffling sea mysteries of all time.

The Richard King, launched by Gourlay Brothers and Co Ltd in 1891, steered the Waratah safely out of the South African port of Durban into deep water.

The Waratah was sailing to Cape Town but she disappeared from sight into the mist with her 211 passengers and crew in July 1909.