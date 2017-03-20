Home » Life » Richard Hammond ‘hurt in motorbike accident during The Grand Tour filming’

Richard Hammond ‘hurt in motorbike accident during The Grand Tour filming’

By Stephen Eighteen,

Richard Hammond was hurt after falling off a motorbike while filming for The Grand Tour, according to reports.

He was in a remote part of Mozambique in east Africa shooting the Amazon Prime show when he had the accident, The Sun said.

Richard’s co-star Jeremy Clarkson told the newspaper: “He really did hurt himself quite badly.”

The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour’s James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond (Amazon Prime/PA)

But asked if fellow host Richard went to hospital, Jeremy joked: “We don’t do hospitals.”

It comes 11 years after Richard suffered life-threatening head injuries following a high-speed crash as he filmed for BBC’s Top Gear in 2006.

The presenter was in a coma for a fortnight following the 288mph accident but made a full recovery.

 

