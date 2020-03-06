Reynolds: Fresh United need not worry about ICT in title approach

Captain Mark Reynolds believes a re-invigorated Dundee United side should have no concerns about Inverness as they aim to sew up the Championship title.

Reynolds insists United are not worrying about an ICT side who have closed the gap at the top to 16 points and have two games in hand as they enter the final round of fixtures against Partick Thistle at Tannadice tomorrow.

What was otherwise a good point as the Terrors played out a goalless draw at Ayr United on Tuesday night was soured slightly by the Caley Jags’ late 3-2 win over Morton.

However, defender Reynolds feels, with no more midweek games between now and the end of the season, the Tangerines have an advantage over their opponents with more hectic schedules.

Asked if he was disappointed to discover Inverness had won, the 32-year-old said: “Not really. It is what it is with them, they’re going to pick up results.

“We’re not at the stage where we’re worrying about Inverness yet. We just need to focus on our own business.

“We need to find those performances and results again.

“Every game is going to be tough and Inverness are going to push it all the way.

“They need to keep winning and hope we keep slipping up, but there’s nine games to go and we just need to look after our own business.

“We’re still only a few wins away from it so we just keep taking it one game at a time as our focus turns to Partick tomorrow.

“This league is tough. It’s difficult just now but the run we were on was unbelievable.

“To go those 13 games unbeaten was incredible and that’s what got us that cushion.

“Everybody is capable of beating each other and it’s never an easy night.

“We went down to Ayr and they’re a good side, pushing for second place. They’re having a good season, have good players and are playing some nice football.

“We knew it was going to be tough with Inverness winning but they’ll need to keep plugging away.”

Of their own dip in form since the turn of the year, Reynolds added: “It is frustrating but it’s a long season with injuries, change of personnel and teams are fighting for their lives.

“Every team knows they need to get something and they want to slow us down. It’s a cup final when teams play us. Inverness felt that when they played us the other week and it was the same for Ayr.

“It’ll be a tough run-in with people taking points off each other but we just need to keep plugging away and re-focus.

“Luckily, our schedule goes from weekend to weekend from now on so we can hit every game fresh, with teams coming in with strained squads playing Saturday-Tuesday.”

Reynolds admits United are eager to get back on home soil after some tough games on the road.

“Tannadice has been a good place for us and we’re looking forward to getting back on a nice pitch.

“The pitch down at Ayr held up well considering the amount of rain we’ve had but it’s nice to get back home.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

“We need to keep going and pushing to make sure we get three points. I think there’s pressure on every game, home and away, when you play for Dundee United.

“We’re coming into every game as the league leaders and it’s been like that all season, but we’ve managed to handle it so far.

“We go into every game confident we can win but we know that’s not going to happen. If you’re not on it, it can be tough. Even if you turn up teams can stop you.”