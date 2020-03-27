Rewind Scotland organisers to carry on despite coronavirus

The organisers of this year’s Rewind Festival have vowed to carry on despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular 80s music festival is due to take place at Scone Palace from Friday, July 17 until Sunday, July 17, with some of the top acts including Jimmy Somerville and Wet Wet Wet.

However, in a statement the organisers of Rewind have said they will do all they can to keep the festival going this year.

The statement said: “In this strange time we find ourselves in, we are daily having to make difficult decisions about how we live our lives and making sacrifices for the benefit of other people.

“However, we also recognise that we all need something to look forward to when it’s over, with this in mind we are carrying on with the Rewind festivals.

“Obviously everyone’s safety is paramount, and we will of course abide by government recommendations, but if there is a chance we can deliver the festivals, then we will.”