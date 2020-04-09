Rewind festival cancelled because of coronavirus

This summer’s Rewind festival has become the latest event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular 80s musical festival was due to take place at Scone Palace from Friday, July 17 to Sunday, July 19, and only a fortnight ago the organisers vowed to do whatever possible to keep the event running.

Some of the top acts billed to appear included Jimmy Somerville, Billy Ocean, Wet Wet Wet and Bananarama.

However, on Thursday Rewind announced the festival was being postponed until Friday, July 23 until Sunday, July 25 2021.

In a statement, the festival organisers said: “We are saddened to announce that Rewind Scotland will no longer take place this year.

“The health and safety of all Rewinders, the artists, staff and community will always be our top priority, and it became clear that rescheduling the festival was unavoidable.

“We have spoken with all the artists involved and are so grateful to them and the venues, and we are excited to announce that we will be scheduling the dates to next year.”

All tickets for the 2020 festival are now automatically valid for the 2021 event, including parking, glamping, Moorings, VIP, When Nature Calls, capervans and caravan passes.

The statement added: “We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch with you very soon by email.

“Please only contact them if you have not been contacted after seven working days as they are very busy at this time.

“We look forward to seeing you all in 2021 – for now, stay safe, stay home and look after each other.”

Rewind North in Cheshire and Rewind South in Henley-on-Thames in England have also been postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic.