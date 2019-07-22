Monday, July 22nd 2019 Show Links
Rewind Festival 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

by Frances Rougvie
July 22, 2019, 10:46 am Updated: July 22, 2019, 10:48 am
Crowds watch Belinda Carlisle perform on the stage at Rewind..
© DC ThomsonAlloa girls Jackie Rammage, Karen Rammage, Sharon Taobit and Donna Finlaysan.
© DC ThomsonGordon Bell, Kane Smith and John Lawson from Kirkcaldy.
© DC ThomsonPaul Buist and Steve Cook from Balumbie.
Sailors Jillian, Nancy, Elaine, Margaret, Florence, Alison and Lesley from East Kilbride.
© DC ThomsonGemma Patterson, Gwen Hunter and Pauline Townsley from Dunfermline.
© DC ThomsonMark & Kelly Hudson, Pamela Hudson, Mandy Hudson, Stacey Hudson and Denise Kemp all from Kelty.
© DC ThomsonElaine Auld, Linda Brennan and Ann Martin from Monifieth.
© DC ThomsonDerek Blyth, June Blyth, Ross Falconer, Helen Falconer, Ian Gibson, Gillian Gibson, Tam Blake, Andy Nicol, Cathy Blake, Shirley Miller and Andy Miller all from Fife.
© DC ThomsonLynn Valentine, Lorraine Knight and Sandra Barrie. all from Dundee.
People watching Hipsway perform.
© DC ThomsonRelaxing in the VIP arena.
© DC ThomsonLisa Harrison danced all the way from Leeds.
© DC ThomsonGail Younger and Dawn Crosby from Newcastle celebrating their joint 50th.
© DC ThomsonJackie Rammage, Donna Finlayson, Karen Rammage and Sharon Talbot from Alloa.
© DC ThomsonIan Ferguson and Bruce Tindal from Leven & Balumbie.
© DC ThomsonShelley Duncan, Lanna McDonald, John McDonald, Graham Jolly, Graham Vance and Angela Vance from Aberdeen.
© DC ThomsonJulie Cowan and Kirsty McGregor from Bridge of Earn.
© DC ThomsonRobert Paton, Graham Herd, Willie Forsyth, John Stryke, Sharon Payton, Kirsteen Stryke and Alexis Keeper from Inverurie, dressed as the Village People.
© DC ThomsonBrian McAlpine. from Paisley, as Timmy Mallet.
© DC ThomsonLorraine Brennan, Nicole Brennan and Barbara Waddle from Airdrie.
© DC ThomsonStirling crowd Douglas MacNallay, Claire Tough, Katherine MacNallay, Elaine McGown, David McGown, Linda Robinson, Sam Tough and Colin Robinson.
© DC ThomsonGeorge Thomson, Helen Lockhart, Shiela McDonnolly, Denise Short, Sandra Kane and Julie White, all from Dundee.
© DC ThomsonChelsea Methven from Glenrothes.
© DC ThomsonBilly Shepherd and Leah Shepherd from Dundee.
© DC ThomsonRevellers enjoying the music.
© DC ThomsonCourier / Evening Telegraph - News - Reporters Unknown - REWIND Festival 2019 at Scone Palace. - CR0011836 - Perth - Picture Shows: Revellers enjoying the music in the Perth sunshine at Rewind 2019, Scone Palace - Saturday 20th July 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
© DC ThomsonIan Simpson.
It was a mixture of weather for music lovers at this weekend’s Rewind Festival but one thing’s for sure – old is gold!

The likes of Bryan Ferry, Foreigner, Lulu and Belinda Carlisle all rocked the main stage, as thousands of fans descended on Scone Palace for the big event.

There were many other great performers on show including Eddi Reader, Paul Young, Midge Ure, Bjorn Again and Lisa Stansfield, who all put on a show for the audience.

The festival is the highlight of the Tayside music scene and those in attendance took a step back in time – with a few beverages chucked in for good measure.

