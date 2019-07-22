Rewind Festival 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

It was a mixture of weather for music lovers at this weekend’s Rewind Festival but one thing’s for sure – old is gold!

The likes of Bryan Ferry, Foreigner, Lulu and Belinda Carlisle all rocked the main stage, as thousands of fans descended on Scone Palace for the big event.

There were many other great performers on show including Eddi Reader, Paul Young, Midge Ure, Bjorn Again and Lisa Stansfield, who all put on a show for the audience.

The festival is the highlight of the Tayside music scene and those in attendance took a step back in time – with a few beverages chucked in for good measure.