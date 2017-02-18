A cyclist has been left “disgusted” after thieves stole her £2,000 mountain bike.

Jennifer Henderson’s bicycle was stolen from a close in Campbell Street, Dundee.

The distinctive KTM black mountain bike is one of only two of its kind in the city and there are only 48 in the whole of the UK.

Jennifer, 33, a secondary school teacher, is now offering a reward to anyone who can track down the bike — and she believes the thieves knew exactly what they were looking for when they turned up at the close.

Jennifer said: “The bike was chained to the balcony on my landing. It was the only thing which was taken.

“There are other bikes within the close so it would suggest they knew exactly what they were looking for.

“The area is generally quiet — I’ve lived here for more than 10 years and had no problems.

“I’m absolutely disgusted that someone has done this.”

Jennifer, a part-time personal trainer with Herbalife, was given the distinctive bike by the company as part of a promotion.

She said: “I was presented with the bike 18 months ago.

“It has the distinctive white forks on the front.

“There are only 48 of these bikes in the UK and I’m desperate to get it back.”

Jennifer said it would be hard for anyone else to use her bike.

The former St John’s High School pupil said: “Whoever has my bike will only really have the option of a respray because it is one of only two of its kind in the city.

“I would urge anyone who does resprays to keep an eye out for it.

“I will be offering a three-figure sum of money to anyone who finds the bike and returns it.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information after a bike was stolen from a common close in Campbell Street, Dundee.

“The bike was stolen between 4pm on February 8 and noon on February 14.

“It is a KTM mountain bike, black in colour with the word ‘Herbalife’ written on the frame.”