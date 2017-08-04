Police Scotland have launched an investigation after a man wearing a ski mask attempted to break into a garage.

Augustus Autos Car Dealership in Barry was targeted just after 2.20am on Friday.

The man, who was captured on CCTV footage, reportedly disarmed a security light before being chased away.

In a statement posted online, the dealership said: “We were alerted by our system and were at the scene in seven minutes.

“The man was chased off the property and ran to a car halfway up the road waiting for him.”

The dealership said it was offering a “healthy cash reward” to anyone who has information that leads to the man being found.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are carrying out inquiries and anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The dealership had been asked to comment.