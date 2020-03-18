Reward offered for info leading to the capture of car paint vandal

A man who had his car destroyed by a brazen vandal who was caught on camera pouring paint all over the vehicles is offering a “healthy reward” for any information leading to the crook’s capture.

Mike Jones, 26, was at home last Wednesday night when the car paint vandal struck, covering his BMW and Jaguar in large amounts of paint.

One of the cars is now in a body shop in Dundee while the other is still at his home.

There have been no breakthroughs in the investigation but Mike is hopeful he can jog the memories of those who may have seen something that night.

He has offered up a cash reward for any help and said: “This is probably as good a way as any to try to persuade someone to come forward if they have any information about who covered my cars in paint.

“I think the total bill for the entire clear up operation of my cars and my drive is going to somewhere in the region of around £5000.”

Mike, who is originally from Dundee but moved to Kelty around a year ago, is hopeful police are getting closer to discovering who is responsible.

The video game designer said: “It’s just baffling really. I don’t really not get on with people, I’m pretty quiet.

“I make computer games and most of my life is my work so I don’t even know what I would’ve done to anyone to be targeted like this.

“My driveway is an absolute mess and is going to take a lot of cleaning to fix but I am less concerned about that just now.

“Regarding the culprit, I have spoken to pretty much all the neighbours in our street to see if any of them saw anything.

“Sadly none of them did but every single one of them with CCTV cameras immediately offered the footage and any assistance they could offer. I’m very grateful to live in a place with such good community spirit.

“We managed to track down where the culprit dumped the paint and his gloves, we have stored these and notified the police of it and also of the availability of the CCTV. Hopefully with the combined cameras we should be able to see the arrival and exit of the person in question and be better equipped to track them down.

“All in all, it’s a rubbish situation but with the amount of kind messages and offers I have received from this, my faith in people was massively restored. So thank you to everyone.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.40pm on Wednesday, 11 March, to a report of two cars being vandalised in the Seafar Drive area of Kelty.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that might help with our enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3869 of 11 March.”