Revised proposals for 28 flats on former Dundee school site lodged with city planners

Plans to build 28 affordable flats on the former site of a Dundee infants school have been submitted to the city council.

Hillcrest Housing Association wants to build the apartments on the former site of St Mary’s RC Infant School in Lochee, alongside Coupar Angus Road, to the immediate south of Lochee High Street.

It had previously submitted larger plans for the site at the start of the year but has since scaled back the proposals and revised them to pull the development back from the roadside, create additional parking provision and remove a storey from what was initially a four-floor development.

In addition, Hillcrest has worked with architects to create what it says is “greater integration” with the surrounding area by introducing more pedestrian walkways across the development, along with more green space.

The apartments will meet what Hillcrest says is a heavy demand for housing in Lochee, with hundreds of people looking for three and four-bedroom homes to accomodate them and their families.

It is also proposed to include disability-friendly properties on the lower floors of the complex.

Danny Bennett, from the housing association, said: “We cater for many diverse needs in the social and mid-market sectors, offering mainstream housing for families, couples and singles as well as supported accommodation, sheltered and amenity housing, residential care and other specially adapted properties including those specifically designed for wheelchair users.”

In a planning statement, the housing association’s planning agents Oliver & Robb said: “We believe that the proposals represent a considered and sensitive response to the constraints of the site and will be a positive contribution to the locality.”

St Mary’s nursery was demolished in 2016 after infant classes were integrated into the primary school on the other side of the dual carriageway.

City planners have until February 13 to make a decision on the plans – but Oliver & Robb has suggested that the revised plans may already be acceptable to council bosses.

They added: “After further dialogue regarding the site layout, agreement was given by the Planning Department that the revised design was acceptable and that a new Planning Application should be submitted.”