REVIEW: Lewis Capaldi is star turn at Perth arts festival

He may look more like a slightly dishevelled insurance salesman than a global pop star and teenage heartthrob, but that hasn’t stopped Lewis Capaldi from selling out gigs in a matter of seconds.

Anyone trying to purchase briefs for any of his Scottish shows will be painfully aware of the frustration of waiting patiently for ticket sales to open (usually at 9am), clicking a relevant link, filling in personal details and joining a queue – only to be told the requested seats are unavailable, closely followed by a “sold out” message.

Options are then somewhat limited – pay massively over the odds or wait for the next, usually equally frustrating, opportunity to arrive so you can go through the whole tortuous process all over again.

Given such mass popularity and apparently guaranteed public hysteria, young Mr Capaldi could be taking his pick of concert venues – and might have chosen not to venture far from the central belt.

Thankfully, however, he has opted to travel more widely and dates in Aberdeen have been added to his agenda.

He also appeared in Dundee on Friday night and Perth on Saturday – a gig that represented a major coup for the organisers of the city’s Festival of the Arts.

Those weekend commitments were squeezed around an FA Cup final trip to Wembley.

If he was exhausted, he showed no sign of it during his enthusiastic appearance in Perth.

He might be one of the nation’s brightest stars, but he won’t be winning any awards for his language.

On stage for a little under an hour, he managed to fit in as much swearing as most people would be appalled to hear in a month – not that it bothered the capacity crowd.

Even a misfiring confetti gun was not enough to stop the assembled masses from singing, shouting and screaming along to some the Bathgate entertainer’s biggest hits, including several from his new album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Perth Concert Hall isn’t the biggest venue Capaldi will play in the months and years to come, but there is no doubt this gig will have proved memorable for those lucky enough to secure a ticket.

And as they watch the singer go from strength to strength in the coming years – as seems inevitable – there will doubtless be many proud to say: “I was there the day he headlined Perth Festival of the Arts.”

No matter what other attractions take to the stage over the next week or so there will be few as popular (or as sweary) as the mighty Lewis Capaldi.