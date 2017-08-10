Review launched after convicted sex attacker raped two women while on licence

A convicted sex attacker raped two women less than a month after he was released from prison on licence, police said.

A serious case review has been launched after Ashley Shuck carried out the attacks on the women, one aged 77 and the other aged 28, on June 18.

The 24-year-old was being managed on licence after his release from prison on May 30 after serving part of his sentence for raping an 18-year-old woman, West Mercia Police said.

Ashley Shuck was given a life sentence on Monday (Rui Vieira/PA)

Shuck has pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping in relation to the June attacks.

The two women reported to police that they had been sexually assaulted on June 18. The 28-year-old woman said she had been sexually assaulted early that morning at her friend’s home, while the 77-year-old woman was raped at her own home that morning and afterwards forced to drive around the county for more than two hours.

Shuck, of Ombersley Road, Worcester, appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday where he was sentenced to life in prison, police said.

He was also made the subject of a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be placed on the sex offender register for the rest of his life.