Wednesday, March 13th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Reveller and staff member allegedly attacked in Dundee pub

by Ciaran Shanks
March 13, 2019, 6:05 am
The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Club Bar
The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Club Bar
Send us a story

Two men have been accused of assault at a city centre bar.

Dylan Kenyon, 23, and Damien Kenyon, 42, both of South Road, are alleged to have committed the offences at the Club Bar on Union Street on November 3 last year.

Both are alleged to have repeatedly punched Stewart Lawrence on the head.

Damien Kenyon is also accused of assaulting Steven Carr, a member of staff, by butting him and repeatedly punching him on the head as well as shouting and swearing at him.

The case was continued without plea until March 22.

 

 

 

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel