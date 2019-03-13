Reveller and staff member allegedly attacked in Dundee pub

Two men have been accused of assault at a city centre bar.

Dylan Kenyon, 23, and Damien Kenyon, 42, both of South Road, are alleged to have committed the offences at the Club Bar on Union Street on November 3 last year.

Both are alleged to have repeatedly punched Stewart Lawrence on the head.

Damien Kenyon is also accused of assaulting Steven Carr, a member of staff, by butting him and repeatedly punching him on the head as well as shouting and swearing at him.

The case was continued without plea until March 22.