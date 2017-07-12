REVEALED: Where vans with speed cameras will be in Dundee today

Vans containing speed cameras will be located in three roads in Dundee today.

A vehicle will be sited in Drumgeith Road, Broughty Ferry Road and Greendykes Road.

A Dundee van will be on the B961 Drumgeith Rd, C241 Broughty Ferry Rd & A92 Greendykes Rd today. #KnowYourLimits & stick to them! — SafetyCameraScotland (@safetycamscot) July 12, 2017

In a tweet from Safety Camera Scotland, motorists were urged to stick to the speed limits.

If caught speeding on camera, drivers are liable to get fined and receive points on their licence.