REVEALED: Where vans with speed cameras will be in Dundee today

By Stephen Eighteen,

Vans containing speed cameras will be located in three roads in Dundee today.

A vehicle will be sited in Drumgeith Road, Broughty Ferry Road and Greendykes Road.

In a tweet from Safety Camera Scotland, motorists were urged to stick to the speed limits.

If caught speeding on camera, drivers are liable to get fined and receive points on their licence.

