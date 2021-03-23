Revealed: The most popular baby names of 2020 in Perthshire

The most popular baby names of 2020 in Perthshire have been revealed – with Oliver and Charlotte topping the list.

More parents chose the favourites for their newborns in 2020 than any other names.

In second and third places for boys were James and Brodie and for girls Amelia and Ava.

Jack, the nation’s long-running top choice for boys, came fourth in Perth and Kinross Council area, while Isla, Scotland’s favourite for girls, failed to make its top 10.

Other top choices in Perthshire were Mason, Leo, Alfie, Finlay and Thomas, Grace, Freya, Lily, Alice and Olivia.

The annual list of the most popular baby names in Scotland was released by the National Records of Scotland on Tuesday morning.

How popular is your child’s name?

