Revealed: The most popular baby names of 2020 in Angus

The most popular baby names of 2020 in Angus have been revealed – with Harris and Isla topping the list.

Parents’ choices for their newborns in Angus last year were remarkably similar to the those of year before, when Harry and Isla were at number one.

Sharing the second spot for boys were Rory, Jack and Archie, with Logan and Thomas third equal and Finlay and Harry fourth.

For girls the second most popular name was Millie, while Olivia, Evie, Sophia and Grace sharing third place, and Ava coming in fourth.

The annual list of the most popular baby names in Scotland was released by the National Records of Scotland on Tuesday morning.

Is your child’s name on the top 10?

If you live in Angus and had a baby in 2020 with one of the top 10 names, we’d love to feature them in The Courier. Email photos to picturedesk@dctmedia.co.uk and we’ll publish as many as we can.