REVEALED: The areas of Dundee where housebreakers inflict most misery

Official police figures have revealed a third of break-ins in Dundee this year took place in just five of the city’s neighbourhoods.

A total of 352 housebreaking incidents were reported between April and September – and 119 of those took place in five areas.

The worst-affected areas were around Blackness Road, the Law, Old Glamis Road, Lochee High Street and to the west of the Hilltown near Dudhope Castle.

Police Scotland records incidents by beat area, which are smaller than council wards and represent localised territories patrolled by officers.

Housebreaking incidents were recorded by officers in 38 beat areas around Dundee this year.

Other housebreaking hotspots included Craigie, Dryburgh, Pitalpin, Charleston and the eastern edge of Douglas.

A total of 1,874 housebreakings were recorded between January 1 2015 and September 30 this year – equivalent to almost 10 a week.

However, fewer than a third of all break-ins in Dundee lead to a culprit being caught.

Detection rates – how many crimes are “solved” compared with how many are recorded – have historically been low, although they are improving locally.

The national average detection rate is just 24%. In Dundee it is 32% – but the figure has been steadily rising each year.

In beat areas around the Maryfield council ward, an average of 46% of break-ins have been solved this year.

At the other end of the scale, just 19% of housebreakings were solved in the city’s North East ward.

Chief Inspector Nicola Russell, Dundee Local Policing Area Commander, said officers tackle housebreakings in three main ways.

She said: “Firstly, we ensure that we inform residents about home security and crime prevention at every opportunity, which we do by talking to people in our community about their concerns and also by sending out information using our social media accounts and with initiatives such as our After Dark programme.

“Partner agencies, including community safety wardens and our Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, assist us in providing crime prevention information to residents, including taking part in home security leaflet drops at homes across Dundee.

“Constable Steven McKay, from Tayside’s Partnerships Interventions and Preventions, can also be contacted to carry out crime prevention visits at commercial and residential properties in Dundee.

“We also develop intelligence and gather information on crime patterns including methods used by groups or individuals who target particular areas or types of property.

“Where there is a rise in this kind of crime in a certain area, we dedicate officers to the area to carry out high visibility patrols and use the information that we have gathered to carry out enforcement action to identify, trace and arrest those committing housebreakings and to recover stolen property.

“It is very upsetting for anyone to have their home broken into and to have had personal belongings stolen. These crimes can have a long-lasting effect on victims in our community and I would reassure the public that domestic housebreaking is a high priority for policing in Dundee and across Tayside.

“With the support of the public, we continue to tackle this type of crime, providing advice and support to residents, gathering information on those responsible and increasing our detection rates accordingly.”