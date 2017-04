The five winners of our Olly Murs competition have been announced.

Dundee woman Isobel Laing has won a pair of premier seat tickets and will meet the Essex pop star when he performs in Dundee on Thursday, July 20.

Dundee residents Amy Lovett, Katie Smith and Stacey Boyle, as well as Emily Whyte from Cowdenbeath, also each won a pair of premier seats for the Slessor Gardens show.