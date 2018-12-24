REVEALED: Tayside’s cutest kid crowned as Teletots winners announced

The hunt to find Tayside’s cutest kid is over and the winners of this year’s TeleTots competition have been announced.

We had 164 adorable children take part in a photoshoot during the first fortnight of October to be in the running for £1,000 in family holiday vouchers.

All TeleTots were featured in special supplements inside the Evening Telegraph during October and November.

More than 7,000 votes were cast by Tele readers in the four weeks since the pictures were published across three special pull-outs.

And now it’s time to reveal the lucky winners.

The grand prize winner bagging £1,000 in holiday vouchers was five-month-old Emelia Beattie – but she nearly missed out on the competition.

Mum Rhianna Quin, 20, an early years practitioner from Linlathen, received a pleasant surprise when she found out Emelia hadn’t only won toy vouchers for winning her age-group category.

She said: “I’m overwhelmed. I’m actually shaking right now. I went to Majorca before and really enjoyed it so I might spend it on that.”

She added: “I saw the competition and completely forgot about it until the last day so went along two hours before it ended. I went to The McManus instead of DC Thomson at first. Emelia was crying before the crucial shot was taken too.

“It was tough competition and I didn’t expect to get this far out of all the other kids. She’s always been told she’s cute and was born with the same full head of hair.”

Coming top of the 18-35 months category was 21-month-old Alyssa Alexander. Alyssa’s mum, Stephanie McIlravey, 26, from Lochee, said her daughter had become a bit of a local celebrity. She said: “I have had people in the town come up to me and say they’ve seen Alyssa in TeleTots and voted for her. She’s quite well known for her long hair and loads of people have seen her on Facebook.

“This is the first time I’ve entered the competition and didn’t expect it at all. I just thought I would see what happens.”

She added: “It makes you realise how much people have taken an interest and supported because they’ve bothered to vote. To win the toy vouchers is great.”

Although a cute snap was captured on the day, Alyssa, who is a keen dancer and Minnie Mouse fan, was a bit restless.

Stephanie added: “She was struggling to sit still for the photo so she has a drumstick in her hand.

“She loves dancing and moving about.”

As the competition was fierce this year – two cuties were joint prize winners in the age 3-5 category.

Four-year-old Ollie Merrett already has his picture perfect snap stored in his memory box collection to look back on. Mum Gillian, 32, from Monikie, said: “His aunt pushed him to do it but she’s biased. You don’t expect it at all – we thought it would be something nice for his memory box and have kept the newspaper clipping in there.”

Holding the title along with Ollie in the category is 3-year-old Amber Grant.

Dad Alan, 34, from Menzieshill, said: “It’s a bit of a surprise. We just put her in hoping to get some cute pictures and see how it went. I’ve always known how cute she is. Amber will get herself a wee toy with the prize – she’ll be allowed to choose whatever she wants.”

